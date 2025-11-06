Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 8.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 136.20 croreNet profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 8.78% to Rs 29.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 136.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales136.20127.04 7 OPM %35.5638.22 -PBDT49.2051.11 -4 PBT39.8043.57 -9 NP29.6132.46 -9
