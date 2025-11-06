Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 14.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 164.44 croreNet profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 14.43% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 164.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 157.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales164.44157.30 5 OPM %32.7732.89 -PBDT49.6145.79 8 PBT37.5935.23 7 NP27.8324.32 14
