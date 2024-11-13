Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.22 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.89% to Rs 12.41 croreNet Loss of Manugraph India reported to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.89% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.4118.22 -32 OPM %-46.49-34.41 -PBDT-6.29-6.74 7 PBT-6.49-7.03 8 NP-18.22-7.06 -158
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content