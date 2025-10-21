Marathon Nextgen gains after launching project with GDV of Rs 3,400 cr

Marathon Nextgen Realty (MNRL) advanced 1.54% to Rs 671.20 after the company announced the launch of Monte South Commercial, a landmark office and retail development in Byculla, Mumbai, in joint venture with Adani Realty.The project spans approximately 1.2 million sq. ft. with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 3,400 crore, the project marks a major milestone in strengthening Marathons commercial portfolio in South Mumbai.
Monte South Commercial forms part of the larger Monte South campus, which comprises four residential towers rising over 64 storeys with a total residential sale carpet area of over 1.6 million sq.ft. Tower A is ready with Occupation Certificate (OC), Tower B has topped out in RCC, and Tower C has reached the 12th slab, progressing at a rapid pace, while Tower D is yet to be launched.
Mayur Shah, vice chairman, Marathon Nextgen Realty, said, Monte South Commercial will set a new benchmark for South Mumbais business landscape combining design excellence, efficiency, and long-term value.
Marathon Nextgen Realty is promoted by the Marathon group of Mumbai, which executes real estate commercial and residential projects admeasuring 20.94 lakh square feet in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.7% to Rs 59.88 crore in Q1FY26 compared with Rs 36.95 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales declined 13.2% YoY to Rs 140.81 crore in Q1 FY26.
