Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
VMS TMT secures Rs 46-cr order amid festive demand

VMS TMT secures Rs 46-cr order amid festive demand

Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

VMS TMT has secured orders for over 10,000 MT of TMT bars worth Rs 46 crore from its distributor network ahead of Diwali, reflecting strong festive demand.

The order underscores robust infrastructure and housing activity, supported by government construction initiatives.

The company operates an integrated facility in Ahmedabad with an annual capacity of 200,000 MT bars and 216,000 MT billets.

VMS TMT is also setting up a 15 MW solar power plant in Gujarat to lower operational costs and reduce its carbon footprint.

Shares of VMS TMT shed 0.17% to close at Rs 70.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

