Marathon Nextgen Realty launches Marathon Nexzone Phase III in Panvel

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

With estimated gross development value of Rs 600 cr

Marathon Nextgen Realty announced the launch of Phase III of its flagship township, Marathon Nexzone, in Panvel. The new phase, titled The Nirvana Collection, spans over approximately 3 acres with an estimated RERA Carpet Area of around 4.90 lakh sq.ft. and an estimated Gross Development of Value in excess of Rs 600 crore.

It comprises four premium towers of 28 storeys each, offering a wide range of luxurious 2BHK , 3BHK and select 4 BHK combination homes, along with two retail floors , four parking levels, and a 70,000 sq. ft. stilt-level covered and open to sky amenity zone. Residents will enjoy a range of modern amenities, including a swimming pool with waterfall and jacuzzi, fitness centre with yoga and meditation zones, multi-purpose lawns, pet zone, children's play areas, co-working spaces, caf, indoor gaming zones. The two-storey high-street retail promenade, of approximately 70,000 square feet RERA Carpet Area will offer easy access to essential and lifestyle conveniences, creating a complete urban ecosystem within the township.

 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

