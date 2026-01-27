Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects rose 12.50% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.541.3959.0961.150.270.220.240.190.180.16

