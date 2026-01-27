Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 1.54 croreNet profit of Marg Techno-Projects rose 12.50% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.541.39 11 OPM %59.0961.15 -PBDT0.270.22 23 PBT0.240.19 26 NP0.180.16 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 168.01% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST