Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects rose 12.50% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.541.39 11 OPM %59.0961.15 -PBDT0.270.22 23 PBT0.240.19 26 NP0.180.16 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 4719.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 4719.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Lark Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Lark Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 168.01% in the December 2025 quarter

HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 168.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance