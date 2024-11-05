Business Standard
Margo Finance standalone net profit rises 131.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Margo Finance standalone net profit rises 131.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 70.45% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Margo Finance rose 131.58% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 70.45% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.750.44 70 OPM %86.6765.91 -PBDT0.650.29 124 PBT0.650.29 124 NP0.440.19 132

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

