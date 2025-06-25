Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Influx Healthtech makes a strong debut

NSE SME Influx Healthtech makes a strong debut

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at Rs 130 on the NSE, a premium of 35.42% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 132.50, a premium of 38.02% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 1.9% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 135.85 and a low of Rs 125.90. About 28.55 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Influx Healthtech's IPO was subscribed 187.31 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 June 2025 and it closed on 20 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share.

 

The IPO of 61,00,800 equity shares comprised a fresh issue of 50,00,400 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 11,00,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.53% from 99.85% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up of manufacturing facility for nutraceutical division, funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up of manufacturing facility for veterinary food division, purchase of machineries for homecare and cosmetic division and general corporate expenses.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea shares up 3% in trade; what is driving investor interest?

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 LIVE: Propellant load of Falcon 9 underway; Dragon's escape system armed

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's surplus fund withdrawal set to dampen money market sentiment

Chemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals

Alkyl Amines Chemicals surges 8% on healthy outlook; zooms 46% from May low

Falcon 9, SpaceX Falcon 9, SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket

All About Falcon 9, the SpaceX rocket taking Shubhanshu Shukla to ISS

Ahead of the Influx Healthtech on 17 June 2025, raised Rs 16.66 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 17.36 lakh shares at Rs 96 per share to 8 anchor investors.

Influx Healthtech is a Mumbai-based, healthcare focused company specialising in contract manufacturing. Since its inception in 2020, the company has established itself as a reliable contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The company offers comprehensive production services across a wide range of categories, including dietary and nutritional supplements, cosmetics, ayurvedic and herbal products, veterinary feed supplements, homecare products, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished dosage forms such as tablets, capsules and injectables. The company had a total workforce of 163 permanent employees on a payroll basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 104.85 crore and net profit of Rs 13.37 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen flat near 144.9 as BOJ strikes cautious tone

Yen flat near 144.9 as BOJ strikes cautious tone

Volumes soar at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

IndiaMART InterMESH soars after broker upgrade

IndiaMART InterMESH soars after broker upgrade

Coforge recognized as a Leader in Avasant's Airlines and Airports Digital Services 2025 RadarView™

Coforge recognized as a Leader in Avasant's Airlines and Airports Digital Services 2025 RadarView™

Nifty jumps above 25,200 level; broader mkt outperforms

Nifty jumps above 25,200 level; broader mkt outperforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon