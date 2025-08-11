Monday, August 11, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market Creators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Market Creators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales decline 25.26% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net loss of Market Creators reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.26% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.421.90 -25 OPM %-7.756.32 -PBDT-0.110.12 PL PBT-0.120.10 PL NP-0.120.10 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 12.99% in the June 2025 quarter

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 12.99% in the June 2025 quarter

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 313.79% in the June 2025 quarter

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 313.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2025 quarter

NSE SME Bhadora Industries starts with a faint current on listing day

NSE SME Bhadora Industries starts with a faint current on listing day

Suprajit Engg slides after Q1 PAT drop 3% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Suprajit Engg slides after Q1 PAT drop 3% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon