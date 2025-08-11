DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 12.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 18.29 croreNet profit of DRC Systems India rose 12.99% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.2915.36 19 OPM %34.9434.11 -PBDT6.485.25 23 PBT4.894.32 13 NP4.353.85 13
