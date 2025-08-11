DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 313.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 223.76 croreNet profit of DEE Development Engineers rose 313.79% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 223.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 184.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales223.76184.97 21 OPM %16.0313.40 -PBDT28.5116.92 68 PBT15.784.39 259 NP13.203.19 314
