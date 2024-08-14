United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 183.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 209.38% to Rs 54.42 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of United Drilling Tools rose 183.66% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 209.38% to Rs 54.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.54.4217.5914.4820.987.513.386.222.164.341.53