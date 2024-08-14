Cranex consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 8.91 croreNet profit of Cranex rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.918.95 0 OPM %8.422.23 -PBDT0.350.26 35 PBT0.270.18 50 NP0.200.14 43
