Asian Warehousing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Asian Warehousing remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.420.46 -9 OPM %71.4382.61 -PBDT0.100.21 -52 PBT0.040.15 -73 NP0.130.13 0
