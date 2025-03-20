Marksans Pharma's Goa facility receives Australian TGA approval

For manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations for Australian markets
Marksans Pharma announced that its manufacturing facility located at Plot A-1, Phase 1-A, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa has been approved by Australian TGA for manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations in Solid Dosage Forms of Tablets and hard Capsules for Australian markets.
The products will be manufactured at the above facility in Goa India and marketed & distributed in Australian markets through the Company's subsidiary Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia.
