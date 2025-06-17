Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki India launches 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki India launches 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

With Premium Features

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the launch of the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG starting at Rs. 13.48 lakh**. The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering a fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg#. A multi-product offering, the Grand Vitara is available with a wide range of environment-friendly powertrain technologies including S-CNG, Strong Hybrid and ALLGRIP SELECT 4x4.

The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a wide range of features such as Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, 22.86cm (9) SmartPlay Pro+ Entertainment System with Wireless Connectivity and Steering Mounted Audio Controls, Premium Sound System by Clarion~, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging Dock, Ventilated Front Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Rear AC Vents, Reclining Rear Seats with 60:40 split, Keyless Entry With Engine Push Start/Stop Button, Auto-Folding ORVMs, Suzuki Connect and more.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

