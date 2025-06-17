Hindustan Zinc Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 491, down 4.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.96% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% rally in NIFTY and a 6.62% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 491, down 4.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24841.65. The Sensex is at 81516.35, down 0.34%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 9.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9358.25, down 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.81 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 491.65, down 2.29% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd tumbled 23.96% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% rally in NIFTY and a 6.62% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 20.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
