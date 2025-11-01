Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Sells 2.20 lakh units
In October 2025, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 220,894 units, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume.
Domestic sales reached an all-time high of 180,675 units. The sales to other OEM were at 8,915 units and exports were at 31,304 units.
The sales figures for October 2025 are given below:
Oct-25
Oct-24
% Change
Domestic sales
1,89,590
1,73,266
9.4
Exports
31,304
33,168
-5.6
Total Sales
2,20,894
2,06,434
7.0
