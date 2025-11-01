Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sells 2.20 lakh units

In October 2025, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 220,894 units, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume.

Domestic sales reached an all-time high of 180,675 units. The sales to other OEM were at 8,915 units and exports were at 31,304 units.


The sales figures for October 2025 are given below:

Oct-25

Oct-24

% Change

Domestic sales

1,89,590

1,73,266

9.4

Exports

31,304

33,168

-5.6

Total Sales

2,20,894

2,06,434

7.0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

