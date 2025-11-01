Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Motor sells 5.43 lakh units in Oct'25; records 11% YoY growth

TVS Motor sells 5.43 lakh units in Oct'25; records 11% YoY growth

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 543,557 units in October 2025 with a growth of 11% as against 489,015 units in October 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 478,159 units in October 2024 to 525,150 units in October 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8% with sales increasing from 390,489 units in October 2024 to 421,631 units in October 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 230,822 units in October 2024 to 266,715 units in October 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 7% with sales increasing from 193,439 units in October 2024 to 205,919 units in October 2025.

 

EV registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 29,308 units in October 2024 to 32,387 units in October 2025. While the retails continue to be robust, magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

The Company's sales in international business registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 95,708 units in October 2024 to 115,806 units in October 2025. Two wheeler sales grew by 18% increasing from 87,670 units in October 2024 to 103,519 units in October 2025.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 70% with sales increasing from 10,856 units in October 2024 to 18,407 units in October 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

GHCL consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

DCB Bank rallies after Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Oct sales volumes jump 27%

Hyundai Motor India sells 69,894 units in Oct'25

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

