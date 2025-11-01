Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales jump 13% in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales jump 13% in Oct'25

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Business (FEB) achieved total tractors sales of 73,660 units in October 2025 compared to 65,453 units in October 2024, recording a growth of 13%.

Total tractors sales include domestic sales of 72,071 units (up 12% YoY) and exports of 1589 units (up 41% YoY).

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have sold 72,071 tractors in the domestic market during October, a growth of 12% over last year. For the festive period of September & October 2025 put together the growth is 27.4% over same period last year. A good monsoon, combined with the benefit of GST rate cut announced in September have supported the strong performance in September & October 2025. Going forward, factors like timely onset of Rabi sowing & good progress in Kharif harvesting augur well for tractor sales.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor India sells 69,894 units in Oct'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 69,894 units in Oct'25

VST Tillers reports 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

VST Tillers reports 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon