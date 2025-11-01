Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Urban Company approves voluntary dissolution of Urban Company Arabia

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
The board of Urban Company at its meeting held on 1 November 2025 has considered and approved the voluntary winding up / dissolution of Urban Company Arabia for Information Technologies, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), (Urban Company Arabia') a step down subsidiary company, as the Company's operations in the KSA which were earlier carried out through its step-down subsidiary, Urban Company Arabia, have been transferred to the Company's joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, namely, Company WAED Khadmat Al-Munzal for Marketing, w.e.f. 01 January 2025. As Urban Company Arabia is no longer operational, the Board has approved its voluntary winding up and closure of the said step-down subsidiary.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in trucks and buses biz in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales jump 13% in Oct'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales jump 13% in Oct'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 69,894 units in Oct'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 69,894 units in Oct'25

VST Tillers reports 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

VST Tillers reports 89% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Maruti Suzuki India records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Oct'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon