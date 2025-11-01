Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India announces change in CMD

Coal India announces change in CMD

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

With effect from 01 November 2025

Coal India announced that the Ministry of Coal vide letter dated 31 October 2025 has communicated the entrustment of additional charge of the post of Chairman cum Managing Director, CIL to Sanoj Kumar Jha, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, for a initial period of 03 months w.e.f. 1st November' 2025 or till the appointment of regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earliest.

Further, P. M. Prasad on attaining the age of superannuation has relinquished the charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Coal India Limited with effect from 1 November' 2025 (F/N).

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

