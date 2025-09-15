Monday, September 15, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy commissions further 100 MW plant capacity of IRCON Renewable Power

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, part capacity of 100 MW (Lot-6) (cumulative 400 MW) out of total 500 MW plant capacity of IRCON Renewable Power (IRPL), a 24% Joint Venture of Ayana Renewable Power, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green a 50% Joint Venture of NTPC Green Energy is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 17 September 2025.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 7272.575 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 7372.575 MW.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

