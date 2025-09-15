Monday, September 15, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's exports up around 9% on year in Aug-25, imports slide 7%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Indias total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for August 2025 are estimated at US$ 69.16 Billion, registering a growth of 9.34% vis-vis August 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for August 2025 are estimated at US$ 79.04 Billion, registering a slide of 7% vis-vis August 2024. Indias total exports during April-August 2025 are estimated at US$ 349.35 Billion registering a rise of 6.18%. Total imports during April-August 2025 are estimated at US$ 390.78 Billion registering a rise of 2.49%. Merchandise exports during August 2025 were US$ 35.10 Billion as compared to US$ 32.89 Billion in August 2024, up 6.71%. Merchandise imports during August 2025 were US$ 61.59 Billion as compared to US$ 68.53 Billion in August 2024, sliding around 10%. The estimated value of services export for August 2025 is US$ 34.06 Billion as compared to US$ 30.36 Billion in August 2024, up around 12%. The estimated value of services imports for August 2025 is US$ 17.45 Billion as compared to US$ 16.46 Billion in August 2024, rising around 6%. Total trade deficit came in at US$9.88 Billion in August this year compared to around US$22 billion in same month last year.

Glenmark Pharma to transfer its consumer care biz to Glenmark Consumer Care

Godawari Power & Ispat to consider fund raising

TVS Motor signs MoU with ALT Mobility

MIC Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1.76 crore

India has surpassed Japan to become third-largest automobile market

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

