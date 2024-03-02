Maruti Suzuki production rises 11% YoY in Feb'24

Maruti Suzuki had announced that its total production increased 11.5% to 178,261 units in February 2024 as against 159,873 units recorded in February 2023.

The production of passenger vehicles stood at 174,543 units (up 11.57% YoY) and production of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,718 units (up 8.24% YoY) during the period under review.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major company reported 33.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,206.80 crore on 14.33% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 31,844.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.07% to currently trade at Rs 11,615.60 on the BSE.

Sequentially, the auto major's total production declined 12.99% as compared with 204,876 units produced in January 2024.