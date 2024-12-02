Business Standard
Maruti Suzuki production rises 14% YoY to 168,286 units in Nov'24

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India added 1.60% to Rs 11,250 after the car manufacturer's total production increased 13.89% to 168,286 units in November 2024 as against 147,763 units recorded in November 2023.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production declined 5.09% as compared with 177,312 units produced in October 2024.

In November 2024, the production of passenger vehicles was at 164,941 units, showing a slight increase from 144,912 units produced in November 2023. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,345 units in November 2024, registering a YoY growth of 17.33%.

Meanwhile, the companys total sales rose 10.39% to 181,531 units in November 2024 as against 164,439 units sold in November 2023.

 

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 141,312 units (up 5.33% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,926 units (up 16.62% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) advanced 8.06% YoY to 152,898 units, total export sales increased by 24.76% YoY to 28,633 units sold in November 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

