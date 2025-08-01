Friday, August 01, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki reports 3% YoY sales growth in July 2025

Maruti Suzuki reports 3% YoY sales growth in July 2025

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 180,526 units in July 2025, marking a 3.13% increase compared to 175,041 units sold in the same month last year.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 137,776 units (up 0.22% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,794 units (down 3.35% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) declined 1.50% YoY to 148,781 units, total export sales increased by 32.35% YoY to 31,745 units sold in July 2025.

For the period from April-July of FY26, the company has registered total sales of 708,387 units, up 1.64% YoY.

 

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India fell 2.65% to close at Rs 12,299.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Netweb Tech surges after Q1 PAT spurts 100% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Netweb Tech surges after Q1 PAT spurts 100% YoY to Rs 30 cr

IDFC First Bank allots CCPS aggregating Rs 4,876 cr to Currant Sea Investments B.V.

IDFC First Bank allots CCPS aggregating Rs 4,876 cr to Currant Sea Investments B.V.

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

P&G Health spurts after PAT climbs over threefold to Rs 66 cr in Q1 FY26

P&G Health spurts after PAT climbs over threefold to Rs 66 cr in Q1 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon