Maruti Suzuki rises as total sales jumps 12% YoY in Jun'24

Maruti Suzuki India gained 1.34% to Rs 12,197.90 after the company informed that its total sales increased 12.42% to 1,79,228 units in June 2024 as against 1,59,418 units sold in June 2023.

Sequentially, the auto major's total sales rose 2.67% as compared with 1,74,551 units sold in May 2024.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,37,160 units (up 3.10% YoY) while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,758 units (down 7.82% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) grew by 6.12% YoY to 1,48,195 units in June 2024 as against 1,39,648 units recorded in June 2023. The total sales exports increased by 56.97% YoY to 31,033 units sold in June 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major company reported 47.80% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3,877.8 crore on 19.06% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 36,697.5 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

