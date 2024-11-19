Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. standalone net profit declines 42.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.48% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Maryada Commercial Enterprises And Invest. Co. declined 42.31% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 35.48% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.62 -35 OPM %77.5085.48 -PBDT0.300.52 -42 PBT0.300.52 -42 NP0.300.52 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content