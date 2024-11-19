Business Standard
Oswal Minerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Oswal Minerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 603.65 crore

Net Loss of Oswal Minerals reported to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 603.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 540.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales603.65540.99 12 OPM %-0.45-1.16 -PBDT-7.87-9.32 16 PBT-8.05-9.63 16 NP-8.05-9.63 16

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

