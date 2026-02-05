MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.68% to Rs 506.75 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 16.02% to Rs 92.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 506.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 409.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.506.75409.7371.7874.07133.69109.44131.90107.9992.2079.47

