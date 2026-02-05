Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 13.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 637.50 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 13.47% to Rs 143.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 637.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 564.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales637.50564.13 13 OPM %97.1396.26 -PBDT145.07138.33 5 PBT143.41136.73 5 NP143.45126.42 13

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the December 2025 quarter

NHPC Q3 PAT slips 3% YoY to Rs 321 cr

Orient Electric gains as Q3 PAT zooms 115% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

Concord Control Systems rises on fund raising plans

Network Planning Group evaluates seven road projects for their conformity to PM GatiShakti principles

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

