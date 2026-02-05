NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 13.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 637.50 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 13.47% to Rs 143.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 637.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 564.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.637.50564.1397.1396.26145.07138.33143.41136.73143.45126.42

