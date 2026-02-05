Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 1350.08 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 9.27% to Rs 63.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 1350.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1140.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1350.081140.4712.6111.35140.69113.9392.3879.9363.8758.45

