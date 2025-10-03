Friday, October 03, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mastek appoints Vimal Dangri as Chief Human Resources Officer

Mastek appoints Vimal Dangri as Chief Human Resources Officer

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

With effect from 24 September 2025

Mastek has appointed Vimal Dangri as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective 24 September 2025. Vimal formally assumed the role, succeeding Arvind J, and will continue to report to Umang Nahata, CEO.

Before transitioning to his new role as CHRO, Vimal served as General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer of Mastek. In the expanded role, he will continue to assume his previous responsibilities leading Mastek's strategies and actions across legal, risk, compliance, ethics, corporate governance, quality, and sustainability. He also drives key business enablers, including cost efficiencies and structural simplification.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

IMD says southwest monsoon withdraws further, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

IMD says southwest monsoon withdraws further, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

V-Mart rallies after strong Q2 business update

V-Mart rallies after strong Q2 business update

JSW Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon