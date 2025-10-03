Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
V-Mart rallies after strong Q2 business update

V-Mart rallies after strong Q2 business update

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

V-Mart Retail surged 14.59% to Rs 830.90 after the company reported a solid business update for the September quarter of FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 807 crore in Q2 FY26, up 22% year-on-year from Rs 661 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also reported same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 11%, driven equally by its flagship V-Mart and Unlimited formats.

Store expansion remained aggressive, with 25 new outlets added and 2 closed, taking the total store count to 533 as of 30 September 2025. New launches were spread across multiple states, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and others, underlining the retailers focus on tier-2 and tier-3 markets.

 

V-Mart operates a chain of value retail stores across multiple Indian cities. On a standalone basis, its Q1 FY26 net profit jumped 177% YoY to Rs 33.6 crore, while revenue rose 13% to Rs 885.2 crore.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

