Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
The Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has recently secured major orders in India. According to the company's project classification the value of the orders ranges between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

The Business has secured an order from a reputed MNC for one of the largest proposed IT Parks with a development of 5.9 million sq. feet on a Lumpsum Turnkey basis at Bengaluru and to be delivered in two phases.

The key features include A grade office space development in warm shell basis with USGBC New Building - Platinum rating towards LEED Certification for sustainability. The warm shell construction includes developing six towers (Towers 1,2,3,4,5 & 6 with 14 Storeys (Common Basement of 3 Floors + Ground + 10 Floors + Terrace).

 

The major scope of works involve civil structure works, unitized fade glazing, architectural lighting, finishes, electromechanical services (high & low sides for FPS, electrical, HVAC, PHE, elevators & escalators, ELV systems), a GIS substation, Solar PV system, LPG gas bank, WTP, STP, UG tanks, stack parking, along with an extensive scope of hardscaping, landscaping and irrigation in external development areas.

The order reinforces L&T's track record and proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale office space projects with stringent timelines.

The business has also secured an order from a reputed developer to construct a mixed-use development project in Mumbai. The project is to be executed within a timeline of 45 months.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

