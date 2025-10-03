Friday, October 03, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded sideways in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,850 mark. PSU bank shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 30.55 points or 0.04% to 81,013.86. The Nifty 50 index lost 6.70 points or 0.03% to 24,829.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.83%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,479 shares rose and 1,637 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.72% to 7,553.40. The index shed 0.37% in the past trading session.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Eldeco Infra files DRHP for ₹1,000-cr IPO; promoters to sell ₹200-cr stake

Gold vault in RBI museum

How much gold does the RBI hold in its vaults? Here's a sneak peak

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE news: India's capacity to absorb shocks strong amid global shifts, says FM Sitharaman

NZ vs AUS

New Zealand vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 2nd T20: Match called off due to rain at Bay Oval

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st Test, Day 2: IND 326-4 at tea break, lead by 164 runs

Indian Bank (up 2.83%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.56%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.38%), Canara Bank (up 1.2%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.61%), Central Bank of India (up 0.37%), State Bank of India (up 0.26%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.09%) rose.

On the other hand, Union Bank of India (down 2.1%), Bank of India (down 0.16%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.1%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.23% to 6.508 from the previous close of 6.523.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7425 compared with its close of 88.7100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.12% to Rs 117,444.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.15% to 97.75.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.27% to 4.099.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement rose 78 cents or 1.22% to $64.89 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IMD says southwest monsoon withdraws further, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

IMD says southwest monsoon withdraws further, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

V-Mart rallies after strong Q2 business update

V-Mart rallies after strong Q2 business update

JSW Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Jindal Stainless Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon