Mastek Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Just Dial Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 April 2024.
Mastek Ltd soared 14.07% to Rs 2947.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2802 shares in the past one month.
Just Dial Ltd spiked 10.83% to Rs 990.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10327 shares in the past one month.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd surged 8.62% to Rs 209.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd exploded 7.66% to Rs 926.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23119 shares in the past one month.
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd advanced 7.27% to Rs 503. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17731 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

