Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.95% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.95% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.750.61 23 OPM %42.6780.33 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.030.01 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content