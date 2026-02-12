Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 16.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 113.24 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com declined 16.75% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 113.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.113.24111.4310.9312.2517.3119.4710.6612.128.309.97

