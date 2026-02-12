Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.60% to Rs 21.78 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries rose 11.61% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 21.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.21.7818.2121.4923.014.964.233.923.042.502.24

