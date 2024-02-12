Sensex (    %)
                        
Max Heights Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 32.85% to Rs 0.92 crore
Net loss of Max Heights Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 32.85% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.921.37 -33 OPM %11.9616.06 -PBDT0.120.21 -43 PBT0.050.18 -72 NP-0.110.19 PL
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

