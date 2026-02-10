PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 3408.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 96.85% to Rs 16.24 croreNet profit of PVV Infra rose 3408.33% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 96.85% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.248.25 97 OPM %30.481.70 -PBDT4.950.14 3436 PBT4.950.14 3436 NP4.210.12 3408
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:54 PM IST