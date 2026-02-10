PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 3408.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 96.85% to Rs 16.24 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra rose 3408.33% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 96.85% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.248.2530.481.704.950.144.950.144.210.12

