Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 65.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.32% to Rs 2437.22 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 65.23% to Rs 70.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 2437.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2150.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2437.222150.7619.7918.68397.40285.63148.9677.8070.9042.91

