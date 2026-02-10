Oil India consolidated net profit declines 10.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.08% to Rs 8330.09 crore

Net profit of Oil India declined 10.74% to Rs 1195.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1338.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 8330.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8336.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8330.098336.9027.4530.492624.512540.521909.981916.631195.081338.85

