Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 28.69% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 113.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 102.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.113.97102.7311.998.9211.169.166.295.554.623.59

