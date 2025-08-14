Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 39.52 croreNet profit of Maximus International rose 10.43% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 39.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.5239.22 1 OPM %9.497.85 -PBDT2.952.84 4 PBT2.482.44 2 NP2.332.11 10
