Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 103.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 103.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Sales rise 2438.13% to Rs 75.89 crore

Net profit of Vivanta Industries rose 103.85% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2438.13% to Rs 75.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales75.892.99 2438 OPM %-0.07-4.01 -PBDT0.590.35 69 PBT0.530.26 104 NP0.530.26 104

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

