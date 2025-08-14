Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 1.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.59% to Rs 49.15 croreNet profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 1.84% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.59% to Rs 49.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales49.1532.21 53 OPM %12.1317.54 -PBDT4.894.72 4 PBT4.474.32 3 NP3.883.81 2
